Is banking like driving?

Have you ever walked in to work at a hotel or hospitality company and immediately recognized that someone, somewhere has determined that today is going to be “one of THOSE days”? It’s almost like someone posted a sign at the staff entrance to make it official. When you greet your first co-worker, they mysteriously transfer the bad vibe over to you. Before you know it, you too are sending the same negative vibe on to others. Pretty soon it begins to feel like everyone on your work team is also experiencing “one of those days.” Have you ever noticed that during days like these, the guests you encounter seem to also be having “one of those days” too? Have you ever wondered, perhaps even out loud, “WHERE did we get THESE guests today? Is there a full moon tonight? Did they close down the Heartbreak Hotel and send them here?”