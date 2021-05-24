newsbreak-logo
La Grande, OR

Death notice: Audrey S. Simer

La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

Audrey S. Simer, 81, of La Grande, died May 23 at a local care facility. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande. To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Simer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

www.lagrandeobserver.com
