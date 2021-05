Jordyn Holland of South Haven High School Softball has been selected as the WSJM Sports Van Buren/Cass Student Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2, 2021. In doubleheaders against Kalamazoo Central and Hartford, and in three games at the Otsego Tournament, Jordyn went a combined 10 for 23 at the plate (.434 avg.) including two doubles, five RBIs, and four stolen bases. In the field at second base, she played error free in every inning of all seven games.