FMD architects reimagines tasmanian farmhouse with its contemporary 'coopworth'
Nestled in the rural surrounds of bruny island, tasmania, the FMD architects-designed ‘coopworth’ is a contemporary interpretation of a country farmhouse. the coopworth sheep which occupy the site, the endless views sweeping out to the water and mountain ranges beyond, as well as the weathering red lead shacks dotted over the island provide an ever-changing landscape. the design team realizes the project as a dialogue between the residential architecture and the natural context.www.designboom.com