Penn Medicine will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Penn's undergraduate COVID-19 case count remained low in the final two weeks of the semester, with a combined total of 13 cases. A total of nine undergraduate students tested positive between April 25 and May 1, marking a semester low at the time. The following week — from May 2 through May 8 — only four undergraduate students tested positive, less than 0.10% of students who were tested for COVID-19. The undergraduate case count has remained at or near a semester low for the final five weeks of the semester.