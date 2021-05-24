Penn Medicine will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
The University of Pennsylvania Health System will require all employees and clinical staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to September 1. The decision, which was announced last Thursday, makes UPHS one of the first health systems in the country to require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Penn Medicine News reported. Employees who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons must apply for an exemption.www.thedp.com