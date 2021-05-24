newsbreak-logo
MLB

TRANSACTIONS

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Norfolk. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk for a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Transferred C...

