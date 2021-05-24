TRANSACTIONS

Yasmani Grandal - Chicago White Sox (vs. Baltimore Orioles - SP Bruce Zimmermann) Both Catchers have salaries that are above $5,000 while batting a combined 20 for 70 with just three home runs. Not too impressive. In my opinion, Yermin Mercedes and Will Smith are severely overpriced. Consequently, my top play at Catcher is Grandal of the Chicago White Sox. Grandal has been extremely inconsistent as of late. Over his last five games, he has hit two home runs with three RBI over 12 at-bats. In the games in which he did not go deep, Grandal went 0 for 7 with five strikeouts. Grandel has hit the bench multiple times over the last month; he has been struggling mightily as of late which might be the reason he seems to be swinging for the fences. Regardless, he sees a solid matchup tonight against Baltimore‘s Zimmermann. Zimmermann has a 6.87 road ERA and is allowing left-handed batters to hit .361 (with two home runs) in 36 at-bats this season. Be careful because this is the only game at risk of a weather delay or postponement. Grandal is a switch hitter, and despite struggling recently, I believe if he starts, he has the ability to take Baltimore’s Zimmermann deep. Pointsbet.com has the White Sox favored at -240 with 8.5 over/under. The over for this matchup is one of my top bets of the night. I truly hope the weather does not affect this game because Chicago left-handed batters are in for one heck of a day.