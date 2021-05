With the world's largest 5G network and its second-biggest data centers sector, China will see these two industries more than double their carbon emissions by 2035. This is bad news for a country that today emits more greenhouse gasses than the entire developed world put together – 27% of the world's total – yet aims to reach net zero by 2060. China's emissions have more than tripled in the past three decades, during its mammoth saga of industrialization.