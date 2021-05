OnePlus marked its entry in the smart TV segment back in 2019 with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. In more than two years of their existence, the OnePlus TV lineup has seen growth in India. The growth also pushed the company to launch cheaper variants of its Android TVs. However, in all of these years, the TVs have been limited to India, when it comes to a global market. None of these TVs are officially sold outside India. However, that might change soon.