Louisiana State

Louisiana police: Woman’s body found shot inside crashed car

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are trying to determine what happened to a woman whose body was discovered with gunshot wounds inside of a crashed car.

Baton Rouge Police found the woman’s body at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in a car that had crashed into a ditch, the agency said.

The victim was not immediately identified and police did not say whether they had identified any suspects in the case.

Her official cause of death was pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

