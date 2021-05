The International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India, and the World Bank organized a two-day strategic initiation workshop on ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ (OSOWOG). All the implementation partners came together and presented their roadmap for OSOWOG in that workshop which has set up the first milestone of the 13-month study by the Electricité de France (EDF)-led consortium.