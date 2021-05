The sun may be in the hilarious, upbeat, and lighthearted Gemini, but that doesn't necessarily mean everything is peachy keen in the stars. In fact, this week contains some very volatile and overwhelming energy. You may feel like you're on the edge of your seat, waiting for something wild to happen. The cosmos are putting you through some pretty intense experiences, and if you're feeling the weight of it all, you're definitely not alone. However, some people may be making the best of things in spite of everything, and May 24, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Leo. If you happen to be one of the aforementioned trio, you should feel lucky.