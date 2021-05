Less than a week since the online entry opened, the UK Europe National Championships have already reached 30 entries! This matches the number of sailors on the start line at the 2019 National Championships, and with many more entries still to come, the event is set to be the biggest and best the UK class has ever seen. The UK Europe Class Association has recently had a great resurgence, with Nationals attendance increasing threefold between 2018 and 2019!