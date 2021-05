We overcame the doldrums by going birding, but it’s not as easy on the feet as snorkeling!. We went to the Curry Hammock State Park and walked the trails. Not such good birding as in the fall when we were here, and it was amazingly drier so even the water birds in the shallow lagoon were absent. The video is of the great kite surfing we saw. He was ecstatic about the winds. We joked that we would keep in touch and where they went we would try to avoid. That park had a neat art project - an octopus - covered with assorted plastic bottlecaps - that's one of the photos, hope you can see it. And we love these directional signs we see in FL and in the Caribbean - like Hong Kong 9000 miles. We want one!