Flourish Downtown Day Out 2021
Rust Media's ‘Flourish’ magazine held the annual Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday, May 22, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations, Make and Take projects at Board and Brush, and more family-friendly activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau at the corner of Spanish and Broadway Street. A vendor market and food truck rally was held from 4 to 8 p.m. in the parking lots behind 301 and 325 Broadway Street.www.semissourian.com