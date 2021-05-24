newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

By Sudipto Ganguly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4Q8F_0a8yURN500
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2021 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday.

Basking in the glow of his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title last month at Monte-Carlo, the 22-year-old added the Lyon crown for his second title in 2021 and leads the 2021 season with most wins at 33.

"I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. "I've been pressing a lot with my serve. Just consistent on court, consistent with my power and the way that I attack and way I (take) risks.

"I think it would be considered my best (preparation) so far pre-Grand Slam and now all the attention is on next week. I love playing in Paris. I find it mesmerising."

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

"He's developing really well," Mouratoglou said of Tsitsipas, who is coached by his father Apostolos. "He's always been able to beat the best players," the Frenchman, who often works in an advisory role with Tsitsipas, told Reuters recently.

"He beat Rafa (Nadal) on clay several years ago already. He beat Roger at a Grand Slam, beat Novak at a Masters 1000 on hardcourt. But he was a bit up and down, and there were several reasons for that.

"And I think he's getting more and more solid. He's losing less and less. He's slowly but surely, imposing himself as a top guy who doesn't lose to guys who are ranked under. He's gained a lot of consistency in everything he is doing in his game."

Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals on the red clay at Roland Garros last year before falling to Novak Djokovic in five sets and Mouratoglou believes the two-time Australian Open semi-finalist was getting closer to a maiden major title.

"Rafa and Novak are still at the top of the game. But I think their margin is getting smaller and smaller. Several young guys can beat them now. The margin is getting thinner," Mouratoglou added.

"Every year I'm asked about Roland Garros and I answer that the only thing we don't know about Roland Garros is who Rafa is going to beat in the final.

"This year I can say Rafa is the favourite but some guys can beat him."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Atp Tour#Frenchman#Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas#Tournaments#Pre Grand Slam#This Week#Monte Carlo#Hardcourt#Consistency#Love#Clay#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennistennis.com

Still looking for No. 24, Serena trains on clay

Serena Williams last lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 2015, but can she do it again in 2021? The American, who has been aiming to return to the Grand Slam winner’s circle following the birth of daughter Olympia in 2017, is getting ready for this season’s edition of Roland Garros.
Tennistennis.com

The Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Rome quarterfinals

Defending Rome champion Novak Djokovic will take on the scalding-hot Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster quarterfinal Friday. Both Djokovic and Tsitsipas seem to have brought their best tennis this week, as neither player has lost a set. On Thursday, the Serbian dismantled Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-2, 6-1, while the Greek...
Tennisatptour.com

Tsitsipas Takes Out Berrettini, Sets Djokovic Quarter-final

In front of passionate crowd on Grand Stand Arena, Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Italian No. 1 Matteo Berrettini 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarter-finals. The fifth seed won seven of his eight net points and capitalised on Berrettini’s low first-serve percentage in the second set (32%) to advance...
Tennistennishead.net

‘I want to challenge Djokovic with my own tennis,’ declares Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to play on his terms when he faces Novak Djokovic in the Rome quarter-finals. Stefanos Tsitsipas will do battle with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the seventh time in his career after defeating Matteo Berretini in the round of 16. “[Djokovic] has won here a...
Tennisatptour.com

Roman Feast Friday: Djokovic v Tsitsipas, Nadal v Zverev

The last time Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas met on a tennis court, the pair battled for almost four hours in a classic Roland Garros semi-final. On that occasion, Djokovic dropped a two-set lead but regained his composure in the decider to reach his fifth Roland Garros final with a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 win. The pair will be prepared for another intense clash on Friday, when they meet on Centre Court at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
Rome, INdailyjournal.net

Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas over 2 days to reach Rome semis

ROME — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic fought back from breaks of his serve in each of the final two sets to reach...
Santa Clara County, CAtennis.com

Thiem and Tsitsipas accept wild cards into next week's ATP 250 in Lyon

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have each taken a wild card for next week's ATP event in Lyon. Thiem entered the event following his third-round defeat in Rome this week, likely looking for more competitive play going into Roland Garros. The No.4-ranked Austrian began his clay season at Madrid, reaching the semifinals, which was his first event since Dubai and only his fifth this season.
Tennistennis.com

Tsitsipas rides out Berrettini's hot serve in reaching Rome last eight

Live by the serve. Die by the serve. That’s how it went today for Matteo Berrettini in Rome during his third-round match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia versus Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the tournament’s first meeting between Top 10 players, Tsitsipas won, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Call it a tale of two...
Rome, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas in '˜toughest match' of year

ROME -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic fought back from breaks of his serve in each of the final two sets to reach...
Tennistennis.com

Djokovic regains control to pass tricky test against Tsitsipas in Rome

“There are many things to say about today’s or yesterday’s match,” Novak Djokovic said after his two-day, three-hour 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome. He’s not wrong. Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas was one of the best, most intense, most hard-fought contests of 2021 so far. It began...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Rome Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini 5/13/21 Tennis Prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini - 2021 Rome Open Round of 16. TV: ESPN (US), Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Fifth seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face ninth seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Rome Masters. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday May 13th, 2021 at approximately 6:30am EST.
Tennisdailyjournal.net

Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

ROME — Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring.
Tennissemoball.com

Djokovic plays twice as Nadal cruises into Rome final

ROME (AP) -- Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had starkly different days at the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas by 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, then was to play his semifinal later against local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the second match of the day for both players.
Sportsatptour.com

Tsitsipas: In Pursuit Of Perfection

Stefanos Tsitsipas is excited to be competing at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon this week and the World No. 5 hopes to test himself in his quest for a seventh ATP Tour title. The Greek star leads the FedEx ATP Race To Turin for a place at the Nitto ATP...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas take Lyon wild cards

Lyon, the third-largest city in France, staged an ATP tournament on indoor courts between 1987-2009, with John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Ivan Ljubicic, Andy Roddick and Robin Soderling among the champions. The tournament had switched to Montpellier in 2011, and Lyon returned to the circuit in 2017 with the...
Tennistennis365.com

Novak Djokovic fights back from the brink in epic against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome. Rain had curtailed their clash on Friday with Djokovic a set and a break behind, but despite also twice going a break down in the decider, the world number one rallied for a 4-6 7-5 7-5 victory.