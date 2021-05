Have you ever wondered about what happens to your body when you have a ham and cheese on white bread? What about when you toast up a slice of white to eat alongside your breakfast? Or how about when you simply butter up a roll with dinner? For decades we've been told that white bread is bad for us, but how bad is it, really, if we're eating it at all of these meals!? We combed through multiple studies to find out exactly what goes on in your body when you bite into white bread and how that can affect your health long-term. Read on, and for more on how to eat healthy, don't miss 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.