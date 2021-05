It might seem odd, after a year in lockdown, wanting to get as far away from other people as possible. But if you’re anything like me, your office is your living room, you dread the sound of your email notifications and you can’t stand another night staring at the same four walls. Personally, my current favourite escapist fantasy involves a secret cabin in the woods; close second is a wind-beaten seaside hideaway or a thatched cottage. Unsurprisingly, I’m not alone. TikTok’s ‘Don’t Be Surprised If I Just’ trend has taken over my For You page as we collectively daydream about binning our phones and running away to the world’s remotest locations.