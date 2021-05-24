The Importance of NetSecOps in Network Management

Earthquake is one of the natural disasters which cannot be either controlled or predicted absolutely. Since preventing earthquake is impossible, preventing its damages is also difficult. Unfortunately, after each earthquake and its financial and life losses, the initial panic of the people results in the second wave of accidents and damages. Inrush of confused people to escape the cities, streets and houses is a great problem. Apart from training in seismic areas which is very important, considering security arrangements and observing security principles in construction, instructing the people is also important. Other than searching for and rescuing the people who are trapped under detrimental or are in danger, those who thieve the damaged area is another important issue after each earthquake. Thus, a solution is proposed to use modern technology to reduce threats of natural disasters including earthquake. Today, UAVs are being used in natural disasters and accidents. To this end and considering the ever-increasing developments of network technologies and communication including IoT and cloud, an efficient design is presented which increases rescue factor of live creatures in natural disasters that can be used to rescue human lives and prevent subsequent outcomes after a few seconds. In this study, focus is on time of occurrence of earthquake and after earthquake.