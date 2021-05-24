newsbreak-logo
Cable Car In Italy Plunges 65 Feet After Cable Breaks, Killing 14

By Charleston Lim
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An accident at Italy's Lake Maggiore has claimed 14 lives. A cable car linking the lake to a nearby mountain amusement resort plunged more than 65 feet to the ground. A 5-year-old child survived but remains in a critical condition. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car was carrying tourists and locals to...

www.btimesonline.com
Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
