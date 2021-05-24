ASK THE VET: Claims made about pet travel-safety gear aren’t regulated
Q: My seatbelt will help protect me if I'm involved in a car wreck, and I want the same for my dog, Gucci, who often rides with me. What's the best way to keep him safe?. A: You are wise to restrain Gucci in the car. Not only could he be injured in a crash, but the impact could hurl him against you, preventing you from controlling your car. Unrestrained pets can also cause wrecks by distracting the driver or crawling under the brake pedal.www.arkansasonline.com