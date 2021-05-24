newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

ASK THE VET: Claims made about pet travel-safety gear aren’t regulated

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Q: My seatbelt will help protect me if I'm involved in a car wreck, and I want the same for my dog, Gucci, who often rides with me. What's the best way to keep him safe?. A: You are wise to restrain Gucci in the car. Not only could he be injured in a crash, but the impact could hurl him against you, preventing you from controlling your car. Unrestrained pets can also cause wrecks by distracting the driver or crawling under the brake pedal.

www.arkansasonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Products#Companion Animals#Car Manufacturers#The Center For Pet Safety#Centerforpetsafety Org#Djd#Vmd#Pet Carriers#Unrestrained Pets#Crates#Live Animals#Medication#Center Certified Products#Restraint Equipment#Supplements#Litter Box Habits#Harnesses#Dietary Modification#Treatment Options#X Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsWrcbtv.com

Vet gives tips to manage pet stress after return to in-person work

During the pandemic, pet adoptions and fostering boomed as people stayed home. As many new pet parents head back to work, veterinarians say it’s important to help manage your furry friends’ stress. After months of extra walks and playtime while their people were home, Dr. Sarah Callahan, director of veterinary...
Petscourierjournal.net

Pet Talk - Bone Voyage: International Travel With Pets

As summer approaches and the promise of widespread COVID-19 vaccination becomes more hopeful, those with cabin fever may be planning exciting vacations abroad after spending the past year in their homes. If pet parents are considering a vacation overseas and intend to bring their animal, they should plan for their...
Petsphilasun.com

Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

From heat waves to fireworks, summer can take a toll on pets’ emotional and physical wellness. According to some pet experts, the heart of relief for a number of common seasonal pet woes is CBD. Here are some insights into how to use it, plus additional measures you can take for a safe, healthy summer with pets.
PetsWVNews

Points for Pets: Best course of action when pet's face swells: Consult with vet

Trivia question: Is it safe to give your pet Tylenol or Advil? What about aspirin?. Q: My dog came in from outside last Sunday and his face was all swollen. It seemed itchy because he kept rubbing it along the carpet and scratching it. It was a sunny day, but not very warm. Could this have been a bee sting? What else could have done this? What would have been the best thing to do for him?
PetsWNDU

Pet Vet: Spring Season and Pets

(WNDU) - Spring has arrived, and the warmer weather is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl in search of unsuspecting pets. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, has an important spring alert for pet-owners. If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the...
Animalsarcamax.com

Ask the Vet: Praise Cat While Trimming Claws

Q: I recently adopted a cat named Max, and I need to learn about trimming his claws. What's the procedure, and how often should it be done?. A: Start by choosing whatever equipment is most comfortable for you. I use human toenail trimmers, but many people prefer cat claw trimmers from the pet supply store.
PetsCoeur d'Alene Press

Pet etiquette: Please ask first

One impetus of National Pet Month is a launchpad for awareness. We love our furry friends, but sometimes when we two-legged creatures mean well, we still — if you’ll pardon the expression — step right in the stinky stuff. A dog-lover in the newsroom made a great point about a...
PetsGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Integrative Pet Vet column: Prepare your pets for your return to work

COVID-19 cases are declining, mask requirements are being lifted, restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are changing, and people are returning to their workplaces. During the past year, workplace changes associated with COVID-19 prompted many to work from home. This led to record numbers of pet companion adoptions across the country. Many pets, newly adopted or longtime companions, have had a high level of interaction with their caregivers while they worked from home.
PetsColumbian

Safety First When Visiting the Vet

A cautionary tail: Never put your cat’s carrier on the front seat of your vehicle where it can be crushed and your pet killed by deploying air bags in the case of abrupt braking or an actual collision. That said, have you ever wondered why, despite there being more cats...
PetsReading Eagle

Center for Pet Safety tests and certifies pet travel equipment [Ask the Vet]

Q: My seatbelt will help protect me if I'm involved in a car accident, and I want the same for my dog, Gucci, who often rides with me. What's the best way to keep him safe?. A: You are wise to restrain Gucci in the car. Not only could he be injured in a crash, but an accident could hurl him against you, preventing you from controlling your car. Unrestrained pets can also cause accidents by distracting the driver or crawling under the brake pedal.
Petswanderwithwonder.com

Pet Friendly Travel

Do you love to travel but want to share your adventures with your four-legged friend? Here are some of our suggestions for the best pet-friendly travel.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

How to be a Safety Conscious Traveler

Travel has taken a new meaning in the new normal, and you have to prioritize safety above everything else. The usual threats are still there, and you have the virus to deal with. Pandemic or no pandemic, it makes sense to be a safety-conscious traveler. You must pay even more attention if embarking on a high-risk journey. You have to understand the threats and deal with them with the right approach. Here are some ways you can go the extra mile to be a safety-conscious traveler.
Pet Servicestruthaboutpetfood.com

What is Actually Regulated on Pet Food Labels?

Most information on pet food labels are marketing. As example, below is the front of a bag of dog food. The left side is what pet owners see, the right side is only the required information pet food manufacturers are required to include on labels. The only required information on...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Pandemic Pets Made Us Human

Before I adopted my cat, Telford, a former feral with two different colored eyes, I’d gotten into a bad habit of rolling out of bed mere minutes before starting work 10 steps away. Now—although one big paw on the delete key did force me to retype this sentence several times—the simple act of feeding him breakfast has imbued my days with a sense of purpose.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Planning for pet safety in hurricane season

Hurricane season officially starts in June, and now is the time to make preparations for yourself and your pets. YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers the following tips to protect pets so they don’t have to fend for themselves. Never leave any pets outside during any type of storm. If you...
PetsNPR

Vets Are Facing Burnout Amid Pandemic Pet Adoption Boom

Many American households welcomed new pets over the course of this pandemic. You might see the evidence on your own block, even in your own kitchen. One industry group says that more than 12 million pets have been adopted over the last year, and that strains the pet health care system. Hunter Finn is an associate at Richter Animal Hospital in Arlington, Texas, and joins us now. Dr. Finn, thanks so much for being with us.
PetsFort Bragg Advocate-News

Ask the Vet: What to do about kennel cough

Last week, one of my clients posed a very reasonable question: “We have barely left the house during COVID and have definitely not boarded my dog. How could she have possibly gotten kennel cough and what is it exactly?”. Most pet owners are familiar with kennel cough as a respiratory...