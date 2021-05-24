ASK THE VET: Claims made about pet travel-safety gear aren’t regulated

Travel has taken a new meaning in the new normal, and you have to prioritize safety above everything else. The usual threats are still there, and you have the virus to deal with. Pandemic or no pandemic, it makes sense to be a safety-conscious traveler. You must pay even more attention if embarking on a high-risk journey. You have to understand the threats and deal with them with the right approach. Here are some ways you can go the extra mile to be a safety-conscious traveler.