Last week was my birthday, and I was decidedly not looking forward to it. That’s uncharacteristic for me, as I’m generally optimistic and take aging in stride. After some introspection, I guessed that maybe my dread of turning 63 was because I felt like I drifted through the last year of my life. In some ways, it seemed like I went to sleep right around my 62nd birthday and woke up again right before my 63rd birthday. Yet, I also felt like I aged ten years in twelve months. Upon deeper reflection (maybe I have too much time on my hands if I’m doing all this reflecting), I realized the year wasn’t lost. Old dogs can learn new tricks, and these are the top ten things this “long in the tooth” canine learned since my last birthday.