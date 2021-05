My how amazing it seems that life’s greatest riches are never in the material. In fact, they often come in the forms, in which money can’t buy. What matters the most are things, which do not come with a price tag. That’s for sure! Sometimes, precious angels are called earlier, than what can be anticipated. Oh, how we wish to have more time with them! Yet, sometimes, Heaven needs them more, in order to continue the work, which must be done. Nevertheless, as long as we continue to remember such angels, they will forever be in our hearts and minds! As long as we continue to carry them in our hearts, their names will carry on, forever!