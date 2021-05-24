Vitalik’s Beef with Elon’s Dogecoin Scalability Plan: Security vs. Scalability

In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin — and the value of the coin increased by 37 percent in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency's market value over $10 billion. In May, Dogecoin's popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. As Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to gain insight on public opinion, Dogecoin value increased 20 percent, sitting at 47 cents — that's up from just 8 cents in February.