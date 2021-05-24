Vitalik’s Beef with Elon’s Dogecoin Scalability Plan: Security vs. Scalability
Tesla founder, Elon Musk believes that a 1000% increase to Dogecoin's block size will make DOGE the leader of the pack, but Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin does not agree. In a recent post on his personal blog, Vitalik took issue with Elon's claim that a massive increase to Dogecoin's block size would scale the network to a 'winning' level. The exact claim in question? "Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X & drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down," Elon wrote on May 15th.