newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Metal#U S#Imports#British Trade#U S#Uk#Reuters#The European Union#Illegal Tariffs#British Industry#Britain#United States#Retaliatory Measures#Businesses#Reporting#London#Reviews#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Brexit: Great Britain rejects a massive increase in the number of European Union citizens

Great Britain has shut itself down more forcefully since Brexit and has made it more difficult for European Union citizens to enter the country. In January-March alone, British border guards expelled a total of 3,294 European Union citizens – six times as many as in the first quarter of the previous year. This emanates from the Home Office statistics in London. Cases in which European Union citizens were repatriated at British airports or ports after days of being held for deportation caused an uproar.
Travelb975.com

Ireland adopts COVID passport to allow EU, UK and U.S. travel from July 19

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday. Martin also confirmed that restaurants and bars...
U.K.101 WIXX

Hong Kong applicants for UK visas far outstrip those from EU – report

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has received far more applications for visas from Hong Kong than from the European Union after a new system opened up for residents in the former British colony and post-Brexit rules kicked in, a report said on Thursday. There were 34,000 applications from Hong Kong residents...
Economythewestonforum.com

Majority of the Brexit aid fund – GrenzEcho

On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament’s Regional Policy Committee approved by a large majority the Arimont report on the so-called “Brexit Amendment Reserve”. This enabled the parliament negotiator, Pascal Aremont, European Parliament member from eastern Belgium (CSP-EPP), to bring the difficult negotiations to a “widely accepted, cross-party outcome” in the EU Parliament, it was said.
Industryshepherdgazette.com

Meals and farming: the UK ponders decrease tariffs for larger requirements

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Monday to Thursday. Hello from Brussels. Having been preoccupied with matters global and vaccine-related, we’re now catching up on local news, specifically the trade deal being negotiated between the UK and Australia. British journalists were heavily briefed last week that the UK was going to make a definite break with the EU stance on agriculture it inherited (despite our goading, we’re not claiming credit) and accede to Australian demands to reduce farm tariffs to zero, albeit over 15 years. Hold on, you say, the UK government promised its farmers that sensitive sectors would be protected. Well, those farmers can join the crowded “shouldn’t have trusted Boris Johnson” enclosure along with the British fishing industry, businesses in Northern Ireland, any company coping with technical barriers when exporting to the EU and a whole bunch of political and personal acquaintances. It’s not like they didn’t have literally decades of warning. Someone else was on about that yesterday apparently.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. The comments by Kim, the third member of his family to rule...
Economyjust-drinks.com

UK sets India trade talks in motion in bid to cut Scotch whisky tariffs

The UK Government has commenced preparations for trade talks with India that officials hope will remove prohibitively high Scotch whisky tariffs. UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss has launched a 14-week public consultation on a possible free-trade agreement with India today, as the country looks to remove barriers to doing business. Included on the agenda are India's tariffs of up to 150% on Scotch whisky, one of the UK's most valuable exports.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Trump Era Aluminum Tariffs Have Revived U.S. Industry - Think-Tank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. tariffs on aluminum imports imposed since the Trump presidency have led to increased output, employment and capital investment by domestic manufacturers, according to a new report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. The study https://www.epi.org/publication/aluminum-producing-and-consuming-industries-have-thrived-under-u-s-section-232-import-measures released by the Washington-based think-tank on Tuesday said the "Section 232" 10%...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. aluminum tariffs have led to investment, jobs -think tank study

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on aluminum imports imposed by former president Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden have led to increased output, employment and capital investment by domestic producers, a new study from a left-leaning think tank showed on Tuesday. The Economic Policy Institute said...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK proposes new tariffs on U.S. wines and lobsters

Wine, chocolate and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25%...
U.S. Politicssteelmarketupdate.com

Leibowitz on Trade: Movement on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs?

Count me as an optimist—that events move, sporadically and inconsistently, but generally toward progress. I received a lot of messages during the past week that wondered openly whether talks between the United States and the European Union might lead to an end to the steel and aluminum tariffs that have been in effect since 2018. There is nothing so far to point to a clear answer to that question, but there may be a few straws in the wind.
U.S. Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

U.S. moves to double tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports

CALGARY — A move by the U.S. Commerce Department to increase preliminary tariffs on softwood lumber imports from Canada, if finalized, will raise producer costs and cut into their profits but is unlikely to affect prices to consumers of wood products, analysts say. The department's recommendation to more than double...
AgriculturePosted by
newschain

Poots opposed to zero tariff Australia trade deal

A zero tariff, zero quota trade deal between the UK and Australia would damage Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep trade, Stormont’s agriculture minister has warned. Edwin Poots, who is the incoming leader of the DUP, said the prospect of such an agreement posed a “high level of risk” to farmers across the UK.
Worldjust-food.com

Boris Johnson 'eyes tariff-free UK-Australia trade deal'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly ready to strike a tariff-free trade deal with Australia, the prospect of which has alarmed UK farming groups. According to UK newspaper The Times, Johnson supports a proposed agreement that would give Australia's food exporters the same terms as those in the EU enjoy under the post-Brexit trade deal since just before Christmas.
AgricultureUS News and World Report

UK Promises to Boost Competitiveness With Tariff Suspension Scheme

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to use its independent post-Brexit tariff regime to help make domestic manufacturers more internationally competitive, launching a scheme for firms to apply for a suspension of tariffs on their imported manufacturing inputs. Tariff suspensions are used to help a huge range of sectors like agriculture,...