Take Five: Will it pass or will it last?

 4 days ago

(Repeats item first published on Friday, no changes to text) 1/TRANSITORY OR NOT The dollar is on the ropes, having erased its gains for 2020 versus a basket of currencies. The reversal stems from the Federal Reserve's apparent resolve to keep printing money at the current pace despite signs of an economic and inflation rebound.

Reuters

GRAPHIC-Take Five: A looming labour crunch?

May 28 (Reuters) - 1/PRIME TIME PAYROLLS. How fast is the U.S. recovery? Friday’s U.S. monthly jobs report will add fuel to the debate. In April, U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed, possibly because of shortages of workers and raw material. Non-farm payrolls added a mere 266,000 jobs compared to predictions for more than 3-1/2 times that.
Core PCE Jumps to Highest Level in 25 Years: DXY, EUR/USD

A key inflation indicator for the US Federal Reserve released earlier today is going to have FOMC members heads spinning at their next meeting in June. The Core PCE Price Index is said to be one of the Fed’s favorite inflation indicators. The April reading YoY was 3.1% vs 2.9% expected. This is the highest reading since the mid-1990s! The Fed has always thought food and energy to be too volatile to be considered when looking at inflation, therefore, they prefer to look at the Core reading. However, we should still note that the headline PCE Price Index was 3.6% vs 3% expected. This data is in-line with other recent April data, which suggests that inflation is growing more rapidly then expected. This has prompted Fed officials recently to comment that they are “talking about talking about tapering bond purchases”.
Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the...
Dollar Edges Higher; Tapering Talk Helps

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Thursday, finding support from comments suggesting the Federal Reserve will soon have to discuss tapering its massive bond-buying program, thus tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index , which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. read more.
Dollar steadies ahead of inflation data, yuan hits new 3-year high

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar struggled to hold on to its gains on Thursday as more investors weighed up whether the Federal Reserve is edging closer to talking about tapering its asset purchases, and as traders wait for closely watched U.S. inflation data. China's yuan scaled a new three-year high as...
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 can be traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

The dollar found support on Thursday from a sense that the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, while the yuan hit a three-year high as China's central bank kept to the sidelines. Investors are heavily short dollars in the belief that U.S....
More Fed Speakers Sound Dovish, Kiwi Jumps After RBNZ Decision

EU equities traded mixed yesterday, while Wall Street finished slightly lower. However, investors’ morale improved again during the Asian session today, perhaps as some more Fed officials expressed the view that the inflation surge is likely to prove to be temporary. We also had an RBNZ rate decision, with the...
Kiwi jumps as RBNZ hints at rate hikes in 2022

The New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the hawkish statement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The bank concluded its two-day meeting today and hinted that it will start tightening in the coming year. It left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been in the past few months. The bank also hinted that it would maintain its limit of asset purchases to NZ$100 billion. The bank becomes the third major central bank after the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and Norges Bank to hint that it will start to wind down its pandemic response tools. Earlier on, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s trade surplus widened to almost N$400 million. This happened after its exports fell to N$5.37 billion while its imports fell to N$4.9 billion.
FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.
Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.
New Zealand Dollar Soars On RBNZ

The New Zealand dollar has recorded sharp gains on Wednesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7303, up 1.02% on the day. As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its policy settings and kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The RBNZ also upgraded its economic forecasts for 2o21. This was not a surprise, given the economy’s strong recovery. However, the rate statement was more hawkish than the market had expected, in particular the forward guidance as to a potential rate hike. The central bank’s OCR projection suggested that we could see a rate hike as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. Ahead of the policy meeting, the well-respected Westpac Group said that they did not expect a rise in rates prior to 2024. The potential of a rate hike occurring much earlier than expected has sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher.