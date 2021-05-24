PRESS RELEASE : Abivax suspends trading of its shares until the publication of ABX464 Phase 2b results in ulcerative colitis
Abivax suspends trading of its shares until the publication of ABX464 Phase 2b results in ulcerative colitis PARIS, France, May 24, 2021 - 08:45 am (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today the suspension of the trading of its shares until the publication of the results of its phase 2b study for the treatment of ulcerative colitis with ABX464. The Company expects to publish a press release on this topic today after market closure (May 24, 2021). About Abivax (www.abivax.com) Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_. Contacts Abivax Investors Press Relations & Investors Europe Communications LifeSci Advisors MC Services AG Regina Jehle Chris Maggos Anne Hennecke regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu +33 6 24 50 69 63 +41 79 367 6254 +49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France Public Relations France Public Relations USA Actifin DGM Conseil Rooney Partners LLC Ghislaine Gasparetto Thomas Roborel de Climens Marion Janic ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr mjanic@rooneyco.com +33 6 21 10 49 24 +33 6 14 50 15 84 +1 212 223 4017