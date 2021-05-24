newsbreak-logo
"Imitation" SHAX Enters May Idol Group Brand Reputation Ranking

By Laure
kpopmap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fictional group SHAX from the K-Drama "Imitation" ranked 86th in the May idol group brand reputation ranking provided by the Korean Business Research Institute (data from April 23 to May 23, 2021). The drama "Imitation" based on webtoon and starring U-KISS's Jun (Lee JunYoung), Jung JiSo, T-ARA's JiYeon, ATEEZ's...

www.kpopmap.com
