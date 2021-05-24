newsbreak-logo
Torian Resources Limited Monger Gold IPO Update

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) is pleased to advise that Monger Gold Ltd (Monger Gold) has been granted conditional admission to the Official List of the ASX with respect to its initial public offering (Offer) made under the Company's prospectus dated 16 April 2021 (Prospectus). Monger...

