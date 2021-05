Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.67 ($3.51).