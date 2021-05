Saipem, a service provider in the oil and gas industry, has been commissioned with an offshore project in the Baltic Sea. The project involves using ships to lay an underwater gas pipeline of around 275 kilometres in length. Hendrik Veder Group is helping Saipem to refurbish lifting equipment that it already owns, so that it can sustainably reuse that equipment during this project. It is the mission of Hendrik Veder Group to help maritime and offshore companies lower their costs and operate more sustainably.