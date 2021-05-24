newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours from the media

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AiPK_0a8yTIhz00
Yves Bissouma and Ozan Kabak

What the papers say

Arsenal’s decision to consider other midfield options could boost Liverpool’s chances of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The Mail cites Fabrizio Romano as saying the Gunners are no longer interested in the 24-year-old, who has impressed since joining Brighton in 2018, which the paper reports could see the Mali international end up at Anfield.

The Reds are also interested in signing Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak permanently, according to the Times. The paper says RB Leipzig’s desire to be paid the £34million release clause in full for Ibrahima Konate has pushed Liverpool’s eyes to fellow 21-year-old Kabak, who arrived on loan at Anfield from Schalke in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzmJ4_0a8yTIhz00
Marcelo Bielsa File Photo (PA Wire)

Leeds will this week officially announce head coach Marcelo Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal, reports the Mirror.

Old rivalries may keep Harry Kane from signing with Chelsea. The Telegraph reports the Blues fear west London rivals Tottenham will refuse to sell them the England striker, despite Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressing his desire to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cengiz Under: The Mirror cites Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb as reporting Arsenal face competition for the 23-year-old Roma and Turkey winger, who spent the season on loan at Leicester, from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Georginio Wijnaldum: The Liverpool-leaving Holland midfielder, 30, may be heading to Paris St Germain, according to France’s Le10Sport.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Paris St Germain#Football#England#Rumours#Leicester#Ac Milan#Brighton#Mali#Anfield#Reds#Times#Rb Leipzig#Schalke#Mirror#Tottenham#Roma#Borussia Dortmund#Leeds#Arsenal Face Competition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
FIFAonefootball.com

Sami Khedira retires from professional football

Hertha Berlin midfielder Sami Khedira has announced his retirement from football. Khedira joined Hertha on a six-month deal in January after terminating his contract with Juventus, making eight appearances. The 34-year-old will play his last professional game against Hoffenheim on Saturday. After starting his career with Stuttgart, he joined Real...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

PSG and Chelsea planning Pjanic moves (Le10Sport) Giroud could team up with Ibra at Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport) PSG and Chelsea planning Pjanic moves (Le10Sport) Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, reports Le10Sport. Having found regular starts hard to come by in...
Premier LeagueDeadspin

Alisson goal saves Liverpool’s season - yes, he’s the goalkeeper

Whether barely scraping into a Champions League place while leaking buckets of oil after the heights of their last two seasons is really “saving” Liverpool’s season is an open question. And there’s a more than fair argument that after their owners were one of the main drivers of the diabolical, Mr. Burns-level greedy, and ultimately incompetently-handled Super League Liverpool deserve to finish outside the top four. But that’s where the team finds itself, and the difference between not having Champions League income and having it is still massive and can point a club in massively different directions.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I don't want to leave... I want to be successful': Bernd Leno rubbishes rumours he wants to leave Arsenal and claims he wants to bring Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium within two years

Bernd Leno has announced he has no desire to quit Arsenal this summer as he wants to get Champions League football back at the Emirates Stadium. The German goalkeeper has been the main man in goal in what has been a very disappointing campaign for the Gunners - who run the serious risk of failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years.
Premier League90min.com

Aston Villa set to rival Arsenal for Emiliano Buendia transfer

Aston Villa are lining up a summer move for Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia, who is also a target for Arsenal. Buendia, who was named the Championship's player of the season for 2020/21, has enjoyed a spectacular campaign, scoring 15 and assisting 17 in the league. After aiding Norwich to...
Worldbrickfanatics.com

More details on rumoured LEGO Barcelona football stadium

More details have emerged on the rumoured LEGO Creator Expert rendition of Barcelona’s football stadium, including a potential price tag. Promobricks reports that Camp Nou will carry the set number 10284, following on directly from 10283 NASA Space Shuttle Discovery. Where the general order of Creator Expert product numbers once flowed chronologically, though, 2021 has seemingly abandoned that format entirely.
Premier Leaguedodofinance.com

Coach Klinsmann is hungry for Tottenham

Coach Jürgen Klinsmann sees a job as coach of Tottenham Hotspur. “Of course I would think about it. If Spurs pay off you take it very seriously,” the former Germany international said on UK channel Sky. President Daniel Levy has his number, Klinsmann knew that. “He can always call.”. Following...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Chelsea handed boost as Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante return to training

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has received a boost ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final showdown with Manchester City after Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante returned to training. The club posted photographs of the pair working with their team-mates at its Cobham training headquarters on Wednesday evening. Keeper Mendy was replaced...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan after ending club’s Serie A title drought

Antonio Conte has left his role as Inter Milan manager despite leading the club to the Serie A title this season. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 10-year trophy drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of city rivals AC Milan, but his exit comes amid reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances and the need to cut costs and sell players this summer.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Arsenal and Aston Villa battle for Emi Buendia as Wolves prepare to sell Ruben Neves

Wolves do not want to lose Ruben Neves but are willing to listen to the right offer if it would help the club’s rebuild, according to the Express and Star. Since signing from Porto in 2017 the midfielder has helped his side secure promotion from the Championship, earn two seventh-places in the Premier League as well as appearances in an FA Cup semi-final and the quarter-finals of the Europa League The paper reports Wolves will only listen to offers for the Portugal international, 24, of at least £45million as they look to transform their attack.
UEFAcompletesports.com

Bale Agent Rubbishes Retirement Rumours

The agent of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has rubbished reports claiming that his client is aiming to retire from football and become a full-time professional golfer. The Welshman’s future is currently shrouded in uncertainty, as he has just over 12 months remaining on his Blancos deal after a solid loan spell back at Tottenham Hotspur.