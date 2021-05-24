Football rumours from the media

Yves Bissouma and Ozan Kabak

What the papers say

Arsenal’s decision to consider other midfield options could boost Liverpool’s chances of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The Mail cites Fabrizio Romano as saying the Gunners are no longer interested in the 24-year-old, who has impressed since joining Brighton in 2018, which the paper reports could see the Mali international end up at Anfield.

The Reds are also interested in signing Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak permanently, according to the Times. The paper says RB Leipzig’s desire to be paid the £34million release clause in full for Ibrahima Konate has pushed Liverpool’s eyes to fellow 21-year-old Kabak, who arrived on loan at Anfield from Schalke in January.

Marcelo Bielsa File Photo (PA Wire)

Leeds will this week officially announce head coach Marcelo Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal, reports the Mirror.

Old rivalries may keep Harry Kane from signing with Chelsea. The Telegraph reports the Blues fear west London rivals Tottenham will refuse to sell them the England striker, despite Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressing his desire to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cengiz Under: The Mirror cites Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb as reporting Arsenal face competition for the 23-year-old Roma and Turkey winger, who spent the season on loan at Leicester, from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Georginio Wijnaldum: The Liverpool-leaving Holland midfielder, 30, may be heading to Paris St Germain, according to France’s Le10Sport.