Ryanair posted Monday an annual net loss of 1.0 billion euros as the coronavirus pandemic grounded the global aviation sector but the Irish no-frills airlines said a recovery has already begun. Ryanair described the year as "the most challenging" in its 35-year history. The earnings for 12 months to the end of March compared with profit after tax totalling 649 million euros in 2019-2020, the European heavyweight said in a statement. But with the UK -- the company's key market -- partially lifting international air travel on Monday, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told the BBC that the company was "very optimistic for the next couple of months".