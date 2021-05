LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement released at 18:01 BST on 25 May 2021, the Bookbuild closed at 17:00 BST on 27 May 2021 and the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £2,350,000 through the successful Subscription for 67,142,857 of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 3.5p per share (the 'Fundraise').