newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Windsor and Newton Abbot fall to the weather

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhyW8_0a8yT75F00
Windsor has been called off (PA Wire)

This evening’s meeting at Windsor has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

A precautionary inspection was called for 7am on Monday following heavy rain in recent days.

The final race of last Monday’s card was also abandoned following sustained rainfall throughout the evening and a fall in an earlier race.

Windsor racecourse’s Twitter feed posted: “RACING TODAY ABANDONED. Unfortunately we’ve had a further 9mm of rain overnight and further rain is forecast today.”

It was a similar story at Newton Abbot in Devon, too, ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

The course had to abandon on May 12, too, and while an 8am inspection was called, the decision was taken before then.

A further 14 millimetres of rain fell in the previous 12 hours with more forecast for Monday and Tuesday leaving clerk of the course Jason Loosemore with no option but to call it off.

The meeting in Ireland at Ballinrobe did survive an inspection, however.

Wednesday’s fixture at Gowran, though, needs to pass an 8am inspection on raceday morning.

Parts of the course are currently unfit for racing and a further three millimetres of rain is forecast.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ireland#Heavy Rain#Raceday#Windsor Racecourse#Devon#Fall#Gowran#Racing#Ballinrobe#Sustained Rainfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Waterlogged Beverley and Gowran abandon cards

Wednesday’s meetings at Beverley and Gowran have both been abandoned because of waterlogging. Following further rain overnight, on ground already described as heavy, Beverley’s eight-race card was cancelled just before a scheduled 7am inspection. Confirmation on the course’s Twitter account read: “Racing Cancelled today. Further 3mm rainfall since 4pm yesterday,...
SciencePosted by
newschain

New Science steers Royal Ascot course with winning debut

New Science appears to have earned himself a place in Charlie Appleby’s Royal Ascot squad after making an impressive start to his career at Yarmouth. Plenty was expected of the Lope De Vega colt in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, with solid support ensuring William Buick’s mount went off the 13-8 favourite.
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls community bike ride rescheduled due to weather

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community bike ride and barbecue scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to an inclement weather forecast. The ride and bbq has been scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Kate Curley Park. The city says to keep those bikes out...
Posted by
River Falls News Alert

Get weather-ready — River Falls’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Friday, May 14: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

Big Sticks fall 0-2 in home game called for weather

As the weather in Dickinson continues to be wet and windy, the Badlands Big Sticks were unsure what the night had in store as they took to the field to defend their home turf against the Spearfish Sasquatch. As gloomy as the skies were, so too was the final score...
bocopreps.com

Baseball: Moats impressive again, but Longmont falls late to Windsor

LONGMONT — Following his impressive varsity debut on the mound last week, Jacob Moats tossed a pretty solid encore Tuesday afternoon. Just needed a few more things to go his way for a second win. Windsor scratched out two runs in the seventh against Moats, spoiling an otherwise terrific outing...
Posted by
River Falls News Alert

Weather forecast for River Falls

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
nevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada boys top Grinnell and Greene County: Cubs fall at Newton

The Nevada boys’ soccer team defeated Grinnell and Greene County at home and came up short at Newton last week. The Cubs, ranked eighth in Class 2A, fell to Newton by a 1-0 score Friday in Newton. The loss put them at 12-5 on the season. Newton scored the game’s...
ysnlive.com

NEWTON FALLS STUNS REBELS AND PUNCHES TICKET

COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-1 loss to Newton Falls on Thursday. Newton Falls scored on a double by Zoe McElrath in the first inning, a home run by Emily Knight in the first inning, and a single by McElrath in the second inning.
USA Track and Field

McCoy’s Olympic standard highlights storm-shortened USATF Invitational

Prairie View -- Heavy rain and lightning shortened the USATF Invitational after just five events were contested on the campus of Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday. The meet was the ninth stop on the USATF Journey to Gold - Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series and was a World Continental Tour Silver event.
thecricket.com

Hornets Nest: Boys Lacrosse and Sailing Update

The boys’ lacrosse team hosted Pentucket High School in a Cape Ann League matchup on May 21. After three quick goals by Pentucket in unsettled situations, the. Hornets fell behind quickly eventually trailing 7-1 after the first quarter. Pentucket played very solid fundamentally, controlling ball possession the majority of the game. The Hornets couldn’t.
claimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Windsor County, Vermont

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE... NORTHEASTERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES... At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pittsford, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Rutland, Woodstock, Barnard, Killington, Rutland City, Bethel, Stockbridge, Proctor, Pomfret, Chittenden, Bridgewater, Mendon, Pittsfield, West Rutland, Pittsford, Royalton, Woodstock Village, Ira, Hubbardton and Brandon. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentlincolnshireworld.com

Plenty of sunshine promised for Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday

The highest temperatures if you are planning barbecues will be inland. Temperatures are set to rise from tomorrow (Saturday), reaching 22C inland, although the outlook is cloudy on Sunday, according to the Met Office. The outlook is:. Tonight:. Dry with variable amounts of cloud but some clear spells at times,...