The people of Samoa have spoken and FAST party is in charge

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has announced her resignation – saying it was the only way to unite the Labor Party. “I have to say I do this with a very heavy heart,” she told the media on Friday. “I do this even though I have the support of my caucus and our wonderful party members. No one has asked me to stand aside, in fact colleagues have asked me to stay. “If a ballot was held today, I can tell you I would win that ballot. “Leadership is also about knowing when you step up and when you step down. “Over the last two years I believe I have worked hard to reshape Labor’s message in preparation for 2023. She said she wanted her successor to continue her reforms “to ensure we continue to speak and also have relevance to the broader population because this is actually the the Labor way.” Ms McKay became emotional as she continued her announcement, saying she wanted to apologise to the members who asked her to stay. “This is the only way that I know I can unite our party,” she said. “I have spent the last six days reflecting on how to achieve unity and I have decided that this offers the party the best opportunity to heal, to move forward. “But there also has to be a future where there is no destabilising of the party’s leader from within.”