newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

The people of Samoa have spoken and FAST party is in charge

samoanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApia, SAMOA — Samoa’s FAST party took matters into their own hands with a swearing in ceremony in a tent on the lawn outside parliament on Monday, May 24, 2021. According to RNZ reporter Jamie Tahana no members of the Human Rights Protection Party were there. At around 4:40 Samoa...

samoanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Parliament#Fiji#Supreme Leader#Apia#Samoans#Pacific News#The Samoa Observer#Va Aleto#The Supreme Court#Hrpp#Rnz Pacific#A Supreme Court#Bloodless#Tvnz#Brave People#Proceedings#Democracy#Deputy Leader#Coups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
Country
Australia
Related
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa court dismisses 2nd election call — FAST looking to form govt

Samoa’s caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa plans to appeal. Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Supreme Court has thrown out the Head of State's decision to call a second election, clearing the path for the newcomer Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party to form a government. Announcing the second election...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Samoa Set to Appoint First Female Prime Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa's first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation's top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa's Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...
Australiasamoanews.com

Caretaker Samoa govt walks back Tuilaepa's Facebook cancellation

Apia, SAMOA — The party of Samoa's caretaker government is walking back suggestions from its leader that Facebook could be banned before the next election. Samoa will go to the polls for the second time this year on 21 May, following a controversial decision by the country's Head of State last week.
Congress & Courtstelugubulletin.com

Supreme court suspended cross-examination in Note for Vote case

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Supreme court has set MP Revanth Reddy free from the Note for Vote case that has created a sensation in Telugu states. The Supreme Court has issued orders to suspend cross-examination of the accused till the completion of the trial in the Note for Vote case. The Supreme Court has issued notices regarding this to the Telangana ACB. It ordered ACB to reply within 4 weeks. Gawai, Suryakanta court has issued directions to suspend cross-examination till the next hearing.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Edo 2020: PDP hails Obaseki’s victory at Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday, described the judgment as upholding the will of the people.
Africakaftanpost.com

Declare state of emergency on insecurity, Archbishop tells Buhari

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity to save the country from anarchy. In a statement yesterday by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the cleric, who would clock 62 years...
Australiaperuzi.xyz

‘This is the only way I know how to unite the party’: NSW Labor leader resigns

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has announced her resignation – saying it was the only way to unite the Labor Party. “I have to say I do this with a very heavy heart,” she told the media on Friday. “I do this even though I have the support of my caucus and our wonderful party members. No one has asked me to stand aside, in fact colleagues have asked me to stay. “If a ballot was held today, I can tell you I would win that ballot. “Leadership is also about knowing when you step up and when you step down. “Over the last two years I believe I have worked hard to reshape Labor’s message in preparation for 2023. She said she wanted her successor to continue her reforms “to ensure we continue to speak and also have relevance to the broader population because this is actually the the Labor way.” Ms McKay became emotional as she continued her announcement, saying she wanted to apologise to the members who asked her to stay. “This is the only way that I know I can unite our party,” she said. “I have spent the last six days reflecting on how to achieve unity and I have decided that this offers the party the best opportunity to heal, to move forward. “But there also has to be a future where there is no destabilising of the party’s leader from within.”
Educationptcnews.tv

Plea to cancel CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exams 2021; Supreme Court adjourns hearing

The Supreme Court of India on Friday adjourned the plea seeking cancelation of CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams 2021 till May 31. The plea has been adjourned as the petitioner failed to serve an advanced copy on the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education. Now, the hearing is scheduled to be held on May 31 at 11 am.