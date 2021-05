MONSTA X’s Minhyuk recently shot a pictorial for W Korea!. The concept for the pictorial was “ocean deep.” In the interview, Minhyuk said, “I like the ocean, the deep, and I like whales. I heard that you can see pods of whales in their natural habitat in the ocean. It’s my dream to see that someday. I sink like a brick, so I can’t swim, but I like to swim in the ocean. I’m a bit afraid of water, but I got a scuba diving certificate. I tried it on Jeju Island, but if there’s a chance, I’d like to do it overseas and go whale-watching and diving.”