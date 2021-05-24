newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK government awards 167 mln stg funding for clean technology projects

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q21Sr_0a8yRnny00
A woman walks a dog past Drax power station during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

The British government said on Monday it will award 167 million pounds ($236 million) of funding to help accelerate clean technology and energy efficiency projects in heavy industries.

The funding is aimed at driving forward developments in technologies which will be needed to bring down greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid century. Those technolgies include hydrogen-fuel, carbon capture and storage and solutions to decarbonise heavy industries including manufacturing, steel, energy and waste.

The funding will be awarded to innovators, businesses, academics and heavy industry across Britain and help create 60,000 jobs, the government said.

"Today’s major cash boost – targeted at our most polluting industries - will encourage the rapid development of the technologies we need to reign in our emissions and transition to a green economy, one that reduces costs for business, boosts investment and create jobs," said energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Some of the companies who will receive funding are Saint-Gobain Glass in north Yorskshire, Tate & Lyle in London and Phillips 66 in Humberside.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Technology#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Uk#Government Investment#Funding Costs#Energy Technologies#Energy Costs#British#Tate Lyle#Saint Gobain#Phillips#Mln Stg#Uk#Energy Minister#Businesses#Reduces Costs#Heavy Industries#Storage#Heavy Industry#Developments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Korea plans offshore CCS project

The project aims to capture and transport carbon dioxide produced by industries to the offshore Donghae gas field and then inject and store it in the depleted wells. State-run Korea National Oil Corp (Knoc) will undertake a carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project offshore Korea, it said on May 26.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Hamburg hydrogen project on Germany’s shortlist for funding

The Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub project has been shortlisted by the German ministry of economics for funding under the EU’s Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program. The main partners of the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub include Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Vattenfall, and the municipal company Wärme Hamburg.
Dallas, TXaltenergymag.com

DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility and Partnerships to Support the Industry's Navigation of the Energy Transition

The partnership with CESA will enhance coverage of energy storage allowing for great penetration into the renewables sector while the partnerships with Forth, SECC, and VGIC will enhance coverage of Smart Energy, Electric Vehicles and other Grid-Edge Technologies. DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to...
Industryatlantanews.net

Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) Market (2021-2025) | Target APAC Aggressively to Secure Long-term Growth in Carbon Capture and Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary cause of climate change and carbon emissions from industry comprise more than half of global greenhouse gases. This makes it imperative to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. CCS can capture the majority of CO2 emissions, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. Carbon capture consists of separating CO2 from other gases created during industrial processes. Carbon capture is very expensive and energy intensive and has a cascading effect on power plant operational costs. However, transportation poses little difficulty as CO2 can be moved in either a liquid or supercritical state (pressure > 73 bars and temperature > 31 *C).
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Lightsource BP announces investment in Portugal solar projects

UK-based solar energy company Lightsource BP has announced a €900m ($1.09bn) investment in Indonesian solar company Insun. The investment will fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects in Portugal. The early development stage solar projects are located in Portugal’s Moura, Castelo Branco, Mogadouro, Chamusca and Viseu regions. With a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador energy minister nominee withdraws after leaving miner's board

Newly-installed Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso's pick to be the oil-producing country's next energy and mines minister withdrew from consideration on Friday, a week after resigning from the board of directors of a mining company. Roberto Salas had served as vice president of private agroindustrial and real estate conglomerate Nobis Group...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa

(Reuters) - Global development groups including International Finance Corp (IFC) said they will explore helping African producers such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa, which received relatively few COVID-19 immunizations produced by rich nations. The news comes after the European Union last week promised 1 billion...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Colonial Pipeline says temporary network disruption resolved

Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, on Friday said it had resolved a temporary network disruption, just weeks after a ransomware attack crippled fuel delivery for several days in the southeast region. Colonial earlier on Friday experienced a network issue, the company said, but restored service...
Energy IndustryBBC

French oil giant Total rebrands in shift to renewables

Oil and gas giant Total will be rebranded as TotalEnergies as it shifts some of its focus towards renewable energy sources. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move and approved the firm's environmental goals. "We want to become a sort of green energy major," said chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.
Economyrivieramm.com

Remote offshore rescue service backed by UK Government

UK offshore wind workers could soon be kept safe using a remotely operated search and rescue service, thanks to a pioneering project backed by £7M (US$10M) of UK Government support. The project is one of 38 business-led projects which will receive funding to accelerate their robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)...
Businessthepaypers.com

sevDesk gathers USD 50 mln in funding

Germany-based provider of cloud-native accounting software sevDesk has announced securing over USD 50 million in new capital to accelerate its growth. sevDesk’s cloud-native accounting platform is a solution for self-employed, freelancers, and businesses in Germany and Austria. With this new capital, sevDesk plans to develop its product portfolio and integration ecosystem and will invest in a workforce expansion. According to a sevDesk representative, the company’s goal is now to build on their market position and expand their portfolio towards a complete financial software solution.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU, Japan to form Green Alliance to accelerate energy transition

The EU and Japan are to form a Green Alliance to accelerate decarbonization efforts across the two economies, EU and Japan leaders said in a joint statement following a summit May 27. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The wide-ranging strategic partnership covers a...
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

New project in Ireland will investigate offshore green-hydrogen storage

ESB and dCarbonX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint assessment and development of Irish offshore green hydrogen subsurface storage. This partnership represents another milestone in Ireland’s emerging hydrogen economy as part of its transition to a low-carbon future. Under this agreement, ESB and dCarbonX will work together...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Oman plans to build world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Oman is planning to build one of the largest green hydrogen plants in the world in a move to make the oil-producing nation a leader in renewable energy technology. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028 in Al Wusta governorate on the Arabian Sea. It will be built in stages, with the aim to be at full capacity by 2038, powered by 25 gigawatts of wind and solar energy.
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

EU Needs to Invest $8B in Port Infrastructure to Support Offshore Wind

Europe’s ports must play a critical role if the European Union is going to achieve its ambitious goals for wind power generation. According to a new report released by WindEurope, Europe’s ports must expand and add new infrastructure to support the development of offshore wind. The European wind trade association...