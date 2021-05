The first coronavirus vaccine study for women who are pregnant has been launched across a number of sites in the UK.The study will look to understand the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in women who are both pregnant and healthy.Recruitment for the approximately 235 UK participants will begin this week, with the study taking place across eleven sites. These will include locations in Newcastle, Leeds, London, Oxford, Gillingham, Edinburgh and Southampton.Participants will initially receive two doses of the vaccine of a placebo with a gap of 21 days between them. The placebo will consist of a...