Larsen Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges
Skylar Larsen of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a. Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 17, 2021. Larsen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Larsen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.kiow.com