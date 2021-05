At a dedication and blessing ceremony on May 3, Mount St. Mary's University unveiled a new mosaic on campus inspired by Our Lady of Kibeho, the only Vatican-approved Marian apparition to take place on the continent of Africa. The mosaic was made possible by a gift from the Mount’s Board of Trustees member Janice Obuchowski, her husband Albert (Bert) Halprin, and their children, one of whom is a Mount graduate of the Class of 2016, Juliet Halprin. The mosaic is located on the northeast side of Bradley Hall and incorporates a wayside marker including the story of and excerpts from the prayer to Our Lady of Kibeho.