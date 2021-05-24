newsbreak-logo
Day County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Day, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 00:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Day; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRAVERSE NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...NORTHEASTERN DAY AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Rutland to Pickerel Lake Rec Area. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Sisseton, Browns Valley, Veblen, New Effington, Peever, Eden, Claire City, Lake City, Victor, Buffalo Lakes, Rudebusch Corner, Clear Lake Rec Area, Piyas Lake, Traverse Country Park, Enemy Swim Lake, Lake Traverse, Campbell Slough, Red Iron Housing, Dakota Connection & Casino and Rainbow Island.

alerts.weather.gov
