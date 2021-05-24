Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TRAVERSE...BIG STONE...EASTERN ROBERTS AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lidgerwood to near Beardsley to near Strandburg. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Milbank, Ortonville, Wheaton, Big Stone City, Graceville, Clinton, Rosholt, New Effington, Beardsley, Odessa, Dumont, Artichoke, Tintah, Victor, Correll, Johnson, Albee, Barry, Siloah Country Church and Yankeetown.