newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Stone County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TRAVERSE...BIG STONE...EASTERN ROBERTS AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lidgerwood to near Beardsley to near Strandburg. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Milbank, Ortonville, Wheaton, Big Stone City, Graceville, Clinton, Rosholt, New Effington, Beardsley, Odessa, Dumont, Artichoke, Tintah, Victor, Correll, Johnson, Albee, Barry, Siloah Country Church and Yankeetown.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Big Stone County, MN
City
Odessa, MN
County
Traverse County, MN
City
Graceville, MN
City
Ortonville, MN
City
Dumont, MN
City
Correll, MN
City
Wheaton, MN
City
Beardsley, MN
City
Barry, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Big Stone#Siloah Country Church#Traverse#Rain#Strong Thunderstorms#Wind Gusts#Doppler Radar#Target Area#Severity#Visibilities#Eastern Roberts#Dust#Strandburg#Lidgerwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Big Stone County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Stone County in west central Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lagoona Beach, or near Ortonville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Odessa, Artichoke, Artichoke Lake and Correll. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH