newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Codington County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 00:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Hamlin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRAVERSE NORTHWESTERN BIG STONE...DEUEL...ROBERTS...EASTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL...HAMLIN...GRANT AND CODINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roslyn to near Florence to 6 miles west of Lake Norden. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton, Webster, Clear Lake, Estelline, Big Stone City, Castlewood, Browns Valley, Waubay, Wilmot, Lake Norden, Hayti, Florence, Summit, Rauville, Beardsley, Gary, South Shore and Toronto.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castlewood, SD
County
Deuel County, SD
City
Wilmot, SD
City
Roslyn, SD
City
Lake Norden, SD
City
South Shore, SD
City
Webster, SD
County
Codington County, SD
City
Watertown, SD
City
Gary, SD
City
Toronto, SD
City
Clear Lake, SD
City
Sisseton, SD
City
Milbank, SD
County
Hamlin County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Weather Radar#Estelline#Summit#Rain#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Southeastern Marshall#Eastern Day#Wind#Visibilities#Browns Valley#Mdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS