Movies based on Isaimini 2021 in Tamil

There are a lot of movies based on books. There are very few good movies based on books. That's not a knock on Hollywood–it can be challenging to fit a novel's worth of plot and character development into a few hours of entertainment. That's why the best films based on books often feel more like a companion piece than a true retelling of a best-selling paperback. Some, like the 2019 movie adaptation of Little Women, play with the story or add in new scenes to appeal to a modern audience. Others benefit from the glitz and glam that Hollywood brings. Netflix's film version of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, for example, comes with an engaging soundtrack that elevates the romance onscreen.