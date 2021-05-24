newsbreak-logo
Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in extra innings

By David Carson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thesalemnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in extra innings after the Cardinals missed several opportunities to score, leaving 12 men on base at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photos By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.