There are few celebrities that have endured the kind of obsessive fandom that Justin Bieber has. For years he has had to put up with screaming fans, exhausting world tours, and a whole load of growing up under scrutinous eyeballs. Having said that, he’s come out the other side remarkably well – and boy has he got an impressive backlog of music to show for it. Every song to be released since 2009’s My World has been an absolute classic, and today we’re going to prove why with a Justin Bieber lyrics quiz.