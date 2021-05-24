newsbreak-logo
Music

St. Vincent : Daddy’s Home

By Jeff Terich
treblezine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom day one, Annie Clark set her ambitions much grander than the stages she initially performed on, but even as the platform grew, she continued her gaze toward even broader horizons. Her debut album as St. Vincent, Marry Me, maximalized the fairly simple idea of a singer/songwriter record with horns, strings and blazing guitar solos, and 2009’s Actor more fully fleshed out this space with fantastically scored examinations of domesticity and gender roles. Her pursuits have only gotten bigger and weirder from there, from a white-haired cult-leader in a toilet costume to a PVC pop icon.

www.treblezine.com
Sheena Easton
David Bowie
George Harrison
