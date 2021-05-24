Around the Town

newsbreak-logo
To Tommy Muthler of Jersey Shore. “The violets in the mountains have broken the rocks.”. Moonshot — A very challenging and innovative project or undertaking. Several area Red Cross blood drives are scheduled this month and next. Two drives are scheduled in Lock Haven both from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first is on May 27 at the Lock Haven Moose Lodge, 150 S. Hanna St. The second is on May 28 at the Best Western, 101 E. Walnut St. On June 9, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, will host a drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another will take place on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. State Route 44 Highway.

Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Local Church Briefs

ANTES FORT — The Jersey Shore Assembly of God will be holding a community yard sale on June 4 and 5 beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The sale will take place behind the church with all sales going to the Women’s Ministry. Lasagna dinner. McELHATTAN — McElhattan United Methodist...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

District judges busy with variety of cases

Kevin J. Brown flagged down a city police officer in the 600 block of Hepburn Street about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, claiming he had been stabbed. However, when it was all over, he was the one to get arrested and committed to the Lycoming County Prison, according to court records. Through...
Muncy, PAMilton Daily Standard

I-180 lane closures

MUNCY — A high-tension cable barrier project will continue in the coming week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland County line. On Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, contractor Penn...
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Jersey Shore hears burn complaint

Jersey Shore Borough Council held a business-as-usual meeting earlier this week. Robert and Debra Schafer, of South Broad Street in the borough, attended the meeting to petition the borough council to address a burning in the borough. According to the Schafers, one neighbor on their street burns pallets at all...
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Jersey Shore primaries see contested Third Ward

JERSEY SHORE — Two Democrats are squaring off for one nomination in Jersey Shore Borough’s 3rd Ward in the May 18 primary. John Shireman, a retired Vietnam War veteran of 220 Mount Pleasant Ave., Jersey Shore, and Kimberly Scott of 118 Howard St., Jersey Shore, are vying for the Democratic nomination.
Jersey Shore, PANews 12

Jersey Shore residents at odds with out-of-towners over parking

There is a never-ending battle along the Jersey Shore over the public’s right to access beaches versus the waterfront property owners’ desires to keep things more exclusive. The Borough of Deal has for the fourth time in the last decade introduced an ordinance to ban nonresidents from parking on six...
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Williamsport airport to receive $1M, build new hangar

The Williamsport Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million in state funds to build a new hangar complex. In announcing the funding, state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Loyalsock Township, said, “This is a strategic investment in the local economy and in the future jobs this project will create for the surrounding area. Enhancing air transportation enhances the region and will attract employers to our community.”
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

County aims to keep Hiawatha afloat

A popular tourist paddlewheeler should be able to get out of drydock thanks to a funding stream from Lycoming County. Commissioners at their weekly meeting approved $100,000 for the Hiawatha to make journeys this season down the Susquehanna River. The funding will assist with operations and budget shortfalls experienced by...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

County to fund group’s COVID education efforts

Lycoming County commissioners voted to approve $25,000 for the Let’s End COVID group to further educate the community about coronavirus and the need for being vaccinated. The vote did not come until after much discussion and members of the group talking to commissioners about the education efforts. Commissioners agreed to...
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Welcome to the World

LOCKCUFF — Lucas Lockcuff and Amber Goodbrod, of Jersey Shore, are the parents of a baby girl, Lydia Grace Lockcuff, born Jan. 18, 2021. lydia was born at 10:56 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces at 17.75 inches long. Grandparents are Ronald and Jeri Goodbrod of McElhattan, Barbara Holcomb of Jersey Shore and Lorene and Lawrence Lockcuff of Jersey Shore.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Eating subs and helping the Lycoming County United Way

WILLIAMSPORT – For the past four years, The Lycoming County United Way joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Williamsport PA for their Months and Days of Giving. Every year in March, customers are eligible to make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in each store. On the annual Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in. Jersey Mike’s restaurants give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Lycoming County United Way.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Multiple people charged in Lycoming County

One moment Bayli Kurtz was speeding and the next moment the 25-year-old Armstrong Township woman was rolling in her 2012 Ford Focus after the car hit an embankment along Middle Road in Limestone Township about 8:45 p.m. on March 11, according to state police. The vehicle landed upright. Kurtz, of...
Jersey Shore, PANBC New York

NJ Author Plans to Walk Jersey Shore This Summer – All of It

Author R.C. Staab is planning a unique summer excursion at the Jersey Shore - a walking tour from top to bottom. Below are Staab's thoughts on his planned journey. As an author of the recently published book 100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore and a regular writer about Jersey Shore happenings, I figured I knew a ton about the Jersey Shore.