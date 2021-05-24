Around the Town
To Tommy Muthler of Jersey Shore. "The violets in the mountains have broken the rocks.". Moonshot — A very challenging and innovative project or undertaking. Several area Red Cross blood drives are scheduled this month and next. Two drives are scheduled in Lock Haven both from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first is on May 27 at the Lock Haven Moose Lodge, 150 S. Hanna St. The second is on May 28 at the Best Western, 101 E. Walnut St. On June 9, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, will host a drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another will take place on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. State Route 44 Highway.