newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Joann (Shaffer) Rishel

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoann (Shaffer) Rishel, 85, wife of Jack Rishel of 342 Linnippi Trail, McElhattan, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, Pa. Born in Booneville, Pa., on Nov. 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Agnes (Overdorf) Shaffer. Joann was a graduate...

www.lockhaven.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcelhattan, PA
City
Avis, PA
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
Jersey Shore, PA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Pastor#Trinity College#County Executive#Executive Assistant#Assistant Secretary#Wacc#Penn College#Office#Woolrich Inc#Avis Community Club#Past Worthy Matron#The Salvation Army#Eastern Star#Assistant Pianist#Wife#Daughter#Upmc Susquehanna#Booneville#Executive Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Courthouse Roundup

— Sheana Brooke Englert, of Lock Haven, to Gerald Russell Zerby, of Lock Haven, on May 6. — Steven Michael Gardner, of Jersey Shore, to Staci Nichole Holder, of Jersey Shore, on May 6. — James A. Jenks, of Jersey Shore, to Samantha Marie Lamey, of Loganton, on May 7.
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Alexander Family Dealerships reminds Penn College students about scholarship and donate sign to Penn College for interstate placement and use

Williamsport, Pa. – In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College, Alexander Family Dealerships collaborate on digital sign

In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer in operation. Penn...
Lycoming County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Road work continues on major projects in Lycoming, Bradford, Tioga, Clinton counties; new project in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:. A reminder that crews continue to work on two major projects in Lycoming County, the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project and a High-Tension Cable Barrier Project on Interstate 180 in Fairfield Township and Muncy area.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

District judges busy with variety of cases

Kevin J. Brown flagged down a city police officer in the 600 block of Hepburn Street about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, claiming he had been stabbed. However, when it was all over, he was the one to get arrested and committed to the Lycoming County Prison, according to court records. Through...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College’s ‘defining moment’ launches grads into waiting workforce

Punctuating the ultimate celebration of student achievement, Pennsylvania College of Technology held a dizzying dozen commencement exercises from May 14-16 to provide a memorable occasion for students and their families while adhering to federal and state guidelines. The proceedings – four on Friday, five on Saturday and three on Sunday – simultaneously honored Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates and featured speeches by a rotating trio of class representatives: Joseph M. Morrin, of Morrisville, graphic design; Ethan M. McKenzie, of Muncy, software development and information management; and Olivia C. Ferki, Richboro, plastics and polymer engineering technology. (Each of the three spoke at his or her major’s assigned ceremony; recorded versions of their remarks were rotated among the other nine.)
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Welcome to the World

LOCKCUFF — Lucas Lockcuff and Amber Goodbrod, of Jersey Shore, are the parents of a baby girl, Lydia Grace Lockcuff, born Jan. 18, 2021. Lydia was born at 10:56 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces at 17.75 inches long. Grandparents are Ronald and Jeri Goodbrod of McElhattan, Barbara Holcomb of Jersey Shore and Lorene and Lawrence Lockcuff of Jersey Shore.
Williamsport, PADaily Item

Seals' Harris, Markle storm into district semis

WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's Ethan Harris and Eli Markle cut a wide path through three rounds of the District 4 Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament Saturday, winning their way to the semifinals. The Seals' top doubles tandem, seeded second, eliminated the No. 1 squads from Danville, Galeton and Lewisburg —...
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Jersey Shore hears burn complaint

Jersey Shore Borough Council held a business-as-usual meeting earlier this week. Robert and Debra Schafer, of South Broad Street in the borough, attended the meeting to petition the borough council to address a burning in the borough. According to the Schafers, one neighbor on their street burns pallets at all...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

District 4 doubles draw is announced for boys tennis

The District 4 doubles tournament draw was announced for boys tennis Thursday morning. Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack are the top seed in the tournament and receive an automatic bye into the second round. The tournament will start with the first three rounds Saturday at Williamsport High School beginning...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Penn College president announces plan to retire

After spending her entire 44-year career in higher education at the Pennsylvania College of Technology — the last 23 years as its president — Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour has announced her intention to retire in June 2022. Gilmour has served as president since 1998. Under her leadership, the college has...
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Hannah Steppe is BPW Club Girl of Month for April

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Business and Professional Women’s Club Girl of the Month for April is Hannah Naomi Steppe, daughter of Sherry and Joe Steppe of Cogan Station. Hannah’s activities include Model UN. Homecoming committee, Paw Print, one year; National Art Honor Society, Key Club, two years; National...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

2 running for district judge in western Lycoming County

While two magisterial district judges in the county are unopposed, there is a contest between two candidates vying for the 29th Judicial District which includes all of Jersey Shore and several surrounding townships. Besides Jersey Shore, the district also includes the borough of Salladasburg and 13 townships: Anthony, Bastress, Brown,...
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Williamsport airport to receive $1M, build new hangar

The Williamsport Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million in state funds to build a new hangar complex. In announcing the funding, state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Loyalsock Township, said, “This is a strategic investment in the local economy and in the future jobs this project will create for the surrounding area. Enhancing air transportation enhances the region and will attract employers to our community.”
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

Around the Town

And Happy Birthday to Susan Moerschbacher of Bellefonte. to Liam Walker-Burkholder, of Lock Haven. “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”. Jersey Shore Assembly of God Church in Antes Fort will hold a yard sale behind the church in the pavilion beginning at 9 a.m. on June 4 and 5. Donations benefit Women’s Ministry.