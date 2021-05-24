Pierre swimmers open summer season
The Pierre Swim Team opened their 2021 summer swimming season by sending seven swimmers to the Sioux Falls Swim Team Ready for Long Course Meet in Sioux Falls on May 14-17. Ella Ward-Zeller led the Pierre Swim Team by placing first in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 400 individual medley. Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 400 IM, while Michelle Weiss placed first in the 100 freestyle.www.capjournal.com