Pierre swimmers open summer season

Head Coach Chris Swiden says it was a good day on the course on Friday for the Pierre Governor golf team and the team showed improvement in Mitchell. The Govs shot a 82 over par as a team and were within 10 shots of moving all the way to fifth place. Haley Nadeau had the best day for the Governors shooting a 91 but was trailed by a shot each of second third and fourth place. Madilyn Brakke had a 92, Hadley Hart shot a 93 and Ellie Jo Simpson, who had the lone birdie on the day shot a 94. O’Gorman finished in first place as a team shooting a remarkable just 29 over par.